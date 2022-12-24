Siliguri (West Bengal): Shocking details are coming out in the ongoing investigation into the Siliguri ISI operative case. Addiction to women made Guddu Kumar visit porn sites more often. Then he entered a banned site where he was lured to share his phone number and personal data that eventually led to blackmail and his becoming an ISI operative, sources said.

Initially, the ISI facilitators noticed Guddu Kumar's weakness and started targeting him by offering money. He became an easy prey. After sometime, they blackmailed him into doing the alleged spying work. They sent him from Bihar to Siliguri to get vital information about the army movement.

It may be recalled that Guddu Kumar, a native of Bihar, was arrested by the STF (Special Task Force) on suspicion of being an ISI agent from Debashish Colony of Ward No 24 of Siliguri on Wednesday. Following the arrest of the suspected ISI agent, the Military Intelligence Bureau started a parallel investigation. However, the victim's wife, Shobha Singh, claims that her husband was framed.

According to STF sources, Guddu was addicted to girls from the beginning. Even after marriage, the addiction didn’t go. A home teacher by profession and a resident of Champaran, Bihar, Guddu Kumar got married to Shobha Singh in 2010. Besides wife, Guddu Kumar has a son and three daughters. Guddu used to visit porn sites.

Guddu Kumar entered a banned site three years ago and his number was exchanged there, sources said. After that, he was targeted by Pakistan’s ISI. He started getting work and subsequently money.

Meanwhile, the ISI took all his personal documents including citizenship proof, Aadhaar card, and voter card. A couple of years ago, Guddu Kumar tried to get out of it after realizing that their work was anti-national. And then the blackmailing began. After that, Guddu left the house in fear. He was asked to send information from the army camps of Sukna, Bangdubi, Shalugara, Binnabari and Kalimpong near Siliguri. From conversations to pictures or videos of military camps, everything was sent via WhatsApp. Guddu Kumar used to get Rs 10000-12000 for every picture.

According to the investigators, he was also supposed to join the work of a sweet shop near the Shalugarh army camp to collect more information about the army camp. He admitted to sending several pictures of army camps. He was contacted through internet calls. Investigators are now trying to find out what information Guddu has passed on to them so far.

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Central Intelligence Department interrogated him at the STF office on Friday and Saturday to get some solid lead. Now the intelligence department is planning to take the accused to Bihar and probe the matter further. He is scheduled to be taken to Bihar in the next two days.