Kolkata: Actor Paresh Rawal on Monday asked for six weeks time to appear before the Kolkata's Taltala Police via e-mail while Rawal waits for a reply from the Kolkata police headquarters at Lal Bazar. "Gas cylinders are expensive, but the prices will come down. People will get employment, too, but what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Paresh Rawal said in a controversial remark at a public meeting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The detractors asked him why did he make such a comment? However, the actor later apologised for his remarks as his comment did not go well with the Bengalis. "Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi n Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP tweeted.

The statement triggered a controversy, which was also joined by TMC and a complaint was lodged against him. He was booked under various sections of the IPC after CPI (M) leader and the party's state secretary Mohammed Salim lodged a complaint against him, alleging that the actor's utterances tantamounted to hate speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.