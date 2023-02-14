Jalpaiguri: Valentine's Day was celebrated with chocolates, flowers, gifts and love, but a man from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri redefined stating that "love is immortal". On the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday Sunil Saha, a resident of the Pahari Para locality, in a befitting tribute, inaugurated a temple built in the memory of his late wife, Swati, with her statue installed in the structure that is located in the Assam More area of the city. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saha says the temple is a testament to her memory.

Reflecting on his own growth as well as that of his business, Sunil explains that Swati arrived at his house without any support, due to a lack of consent in their marriage from her immediate family. "I will never forget the way Swati gave me confidence by being by my side. After marrying her, my business flourished. From giving me advice, Swati had played a significant role in my life. I loved her very much, but suddenly lost her" he says recalling her demise owing to blood cancer in 2007.

The name of the temple comes from her devotion towards Lord Shiva, Saha, a father to two children, says. "I made a statue to remember Swati. She was a devotee of Shiva, so I built and named Swati Shivalaya after her," he noted. When asked whether he agrees with a day specifically chosen to celebrate love, he disagrees. "Love is an everyday affair. What I see these days is not love, it happens only once. I will have Swati in my heart for the rest of my life. It is not love when you go to a restaurant and give a rose to your lover," he opines.