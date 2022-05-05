Kolkata: Justice delayed usually amounts to it being denied. In the case of Shyamali Ghosh, however, it has arrived after 42 long years. Ghosh, a former Bengali teacher at Shampur High School in Kolkata, was denied entry to her place of work in 1980. This began a long legal battle that concluded on Thursday as Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly, in a verdict, directed her school to pay her full salary along with 10 per cent interest.

Ghosh had joined the educational institution back in 1976, but things soon turned sour, as she was denied entry to the school in 1980 by the then Headmaster. After a hectic sprint from pillar to post for the next six years, she filed a case at the High Court. She retired on November 30, 2005, without attending school.

The much-awaited break arrived in 2013, however, as the Calcutta HC ordered the school to clear her dues and start the pension due to her never being dismissed from service. Following the court order, the state government began her pension. The salary for the 25 years of service (1980-2005) had still not been cleared. Justice Ganguly ordered the school to clear the dues in eight weeks' time. The court also asked the Shampur High School Headmaster and Secretary to calculate the dues and send them to the district school inspector. It further directed school authorities to send all her papers to the deputy directorate of school education within four weeks.