Mirik (Darjeeling): In a rare feat of bravery, a 65-year-old man fought with a leopard single-handedly in Mirik and survived. The incident has caused immense excitement among the people of this hilly area where the man's heroic deed has become the talk of the town. The man, named Nar Bahadur Rai, a resident of Mirik's Tarabari, has justified his name with his deed. Rai survived, but was seriously injured. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

While Rai was cutting grass in a flower garden near his house on Saturday night, a full-grown leopard suddenly attacked him from behind the bush. Rai was taken aback, but fought back the leopard with his full strength. The leopard scratched and bit him on several parts of his body, but he did not lose hope and continued fighting for survival with all his might.

Hearing the commotion, the villagers of the surrounding areas rushed to Rai's house following which, the leopard ran away, leaving the man bleeding profusely. The leopard's paw had made the deepest wound on his nose. The villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Hospital sources said his condition has improved.

Most of the tea gardens in this region are home to leopards and plantation workers often suffer injuries in animal attacks. Leela Thapa, a local resident, said, "When I heard the screams, the leopard ran away to the forest. The leopard had bitten him on several parts of his body. But, even at this age, he fought bravely and survived. We must appreciate his bravery." According to the forest department, the leopard had moved from the forest to the locality in search of food. Leopard population has doubled in the past few years in areas dominated by hills and tea plantations, they said.