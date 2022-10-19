Kolkata: Police on Wednesday arrested five people for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in West Bengal's Kolkata. The accused have been identified as Arup Sengupta, Abhisekh Singh, Sanjay Patra, Saheb Adhikary, and Rahul Singh.

According to the police, the minor was kidnapped on Tuesday night by Sengupta from Rangkal field near the Jorapukur area of ​​Haridevpur when the girl went to meet a friend. He then locked her up in a secluded room in Sodepur, where he called the others and gang-raped her throughout the night.

Also read: Woman gang-raped by 5 men in Ghaziabad, four arrested

Based on a statement from the minor and a written complaint from her family, the cops from Haridevpur police station arrested a total of five people. Investigating officials are trying to find out who else is involved in the incident by interrogating them.