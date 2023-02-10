Kolkata: As part of the West Bengal Transport Corporation's move to start the scrapping of commercial as well as private vehicles aged 15 years or more, a part of the iconic yellow taxis of the city is soon set to face the axe. The bid to reduce pollution levels follows the eastern branch of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order in July, 2022 which directed the state government to phase out the usage of all vehicles older than 15 years that are currently plying in Kolkata and Howrah.

The Supreme Court stayed the NGT order in December last year, with a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and A.S. Oka staying the operation of the impugned direction. This was followed by state-level action of late, with the Public Vehicles Department (PVD) sending notices to owners - including, incidentally, the vehicles which are the city's better representatives.

According to data provided by the PVD, the number of yellow taxis registered in 2018 was 9,717. The number, as per reports, however, includes many taxis which have already been scrapped but are nonetheless operating in the city. The next two years will see a total of 491 such classic cabs being phased out, department officials stated.

When spoken to, state government officials attributed the demise of yellow taxis to a lack of new manufacturing units. "Embassy has closed down. Birla's factory has also closed down. They were made a long time ago. As a result, they have aged.

This yellow taxi has an emotional connection akin to that of the trams. Cars more than 15 years old can no longer be driven in Kolkata and Howrah. They should be scrapped. I don't know how many metered taxis there are currently, which are over 15 years old. But whether there will be yellow taxis in the future depends on their age," state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.