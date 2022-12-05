Asansol: Over 400 files put in two cupboards were stolen by breaking the door lock at the Asansol court late on Sunday night. The incident took place in the First Munsiff Court of Asansol Civil Court. Arup Das, head clerk and Peshkar of the First Munsiff Court lodged a complaint at the Asansol South Police Station. DC Central S Kuldeep of Asansol South Police Station rushed to the spot after the complaint. The District Judge also visited the spot. The police already recovered hundreds of files.

Also read: WB lawyers letter to CJI Ramana over threat to CBI judge

Police detained one person for questioning in this incident. According to police, some of the stolen files were recovered from a businessman, who was selling old paper in Asansol's churchyard. The police are investigating whether this theft is just for the sale of papers or a conspiracy to steal the documents. Asansol court sources said, "The records were in two cupboards. Court doors were broken, cupboards were opened and records were taken away." It may be recalled that the hearing of Anubrata Mondal's case was going on in the Asansol court.