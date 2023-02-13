Jaynagar: Four including a sexagenarian and a teenager were killed and 10 others injured after a gas balloon cylinder burst at a fair in West Bengal's Joynagar last night. Police identified the deceased as the balloon seller Muchiram Halder (62), Kutibuddin Mistri (36), Shahin Molla (14) and Abir Gajir.

Cops from Jaynagar police station rushed to the spot with a huge police contingent. Police from adjoining Bakultala police station also rushed to the spot. Both the police stations have jurisdiction over the event venue. The police and the local people took the injured to the local hospital.

Many shops had been set up at the fair in Batra village under Rajapur-Karabeg gram panchayat since last week. Among which, a ballon-seller had set up his shop with a gas cylinder. At 9.30 pm, the gas cylinder burst causing a huge explosion. It is still unclear what triggered the explosion. Among the injured, four persons, who are in a critical condition have been shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. Police investigations are underway.

Police said they are probing as to how exactly the explosion occurred. They have questioned the fair organisers and the shop owners and are trying to find out whether the accident occurred due to "an operational mistake" committed or something else which led to the mishap. Police would also be questioning the injured after they recover. Several cops have been posted in the fair venue to step up the security.

