Darjeeling: In an unfortunate incident, three teenagers died and one was seriously injured when the riverbed caved in on them while they were illegally digging sandstones in the wee hours of Monday. The police retrieved their bodies with the help of a JCB machine and the injured were rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The family of one of the deceased lodged a complaint against the man with the police, who took the four boys to the riverbed at night.

The incident has spread tension in the area and questions are being raised as to how the riverbed was dug illegally by child labourers in the middle of the night without attracting the attention of the police and administration. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Chauhan (15), Shyamal Sahani (15) and Manu Kumar (16), residents of Baniakhadi village in Matigara, adjacent to Siliguri, and died on the spot. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited the spot after receiving the news.

According to local sources, the riverbed sand mining has been closed since January. However, illegal mining was reportedly being carried out at night. Late on Sunday night, a resident Ganesh Sardar went to dig the Balasan riverbed with the four teenagers and his tractor. It was learnt that they returned at 2 am but the boys went to the riverbed again later at night. A landslide occurred at that time and the four boys were buried under the rubble.

After being informed by the locals, the Matigara police under Siliguri Police Commissionerate reached the spot. They removed the rubble with a JCB machine and recovered the three deceased and another was lying there with serious injuries. The relatives of the deceased held the police and administration responsible for the incident. Chris Sahani, a relative of a deceased said illegal mining continues even though the government has imposed restrictions.

The deceased families should be compensated, Sahani said. Sunita Sahani, another relative said, "We did not know when my brother left home. In the morning, I received the news that he had died following a landslide near the riverbed." Sonu Sahani, the grandfather of deceased Rohit, said they lodged a complaint against the tractor owner Ganesh Sardar with the police.