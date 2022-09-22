Howrah: In a horrific road accident, three people including a Motor Vehicles Inspector (MVI), were killed after a truck hit them on National Highway 16 near Howrah Ranihati in West Bengal on Wednesday. Many were injured in the accident and have been admitted to Howrah Hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Inspector Ujjal Jana, civic volunteer Arindam Biswas, and truck driver Akhtar Ansari. According to an eyewitness, on Wednesday night, MVI officials were conducting a search along with civic volunteers after stopping a truck on the Kolkata-bound lane near Rinihati junction on National Highway 16. Meanwhile, another truck that came at high speed lost control and hit the back of the other truck.

Also read: Jharkhand: One killed as truck rams into stationary truck

Three people including the truck driver and vehicle inspector died on the spot. The driver of the other truck is absconding. According to police sources, several people were seriously injured in the accident. One of them was admitted to a private hospital on Andul Road while the rest have been brought to Howrah Hospital.