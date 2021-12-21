3 dead, 25 injured in explosion at Indian Oil Corporation building in West Bengal
Published on: 26 minutes ago
Haldia (West Bengal): A massive fire broke out at the Haldia Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) building at Haldia on Tuesday evening. Three people died and 25 were injured in the explosion. The injured people are admitted to the Tamlok district hospital and critically injured people are referred to Kolkata.
Details awaited.
