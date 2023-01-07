Darjeeling: In a tragic road accident, two people were killed and five others were severely injured after their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in northern West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Rana Chakraborty and Ganesh Sarkar, both residents of the Nadia district.

According to the police, the car carrying passengers were tourists from Krishnanagar in the Nadia district. They were on the way to Darjeeling when the incident happened. It is suspected that dense fog in the area led to the accident. Two people died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Also read: Bengaluru: 2 women killed in hit-and-run accident, 2 children, auto driver injured

Manoranjan Ghosh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling District Police, said, "The incident took place around 3 am. A truck was parked on the roadside due to a breakdown and the backlight of the truck was on. However, the accident could have occurred due to dense fog. Soon after the incident, police from Bidhannagar police station arrived. The injured and dead were shifted to North Bengal Hospital. The incident is being investigated."