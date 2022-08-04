Barrackpore (West Bengal) : Two workers were killed on Wednesday in a gas leak at a factory in Khardaha near Kolkata, police said. The incident happened around 12 pm during maintenance work at the factory of Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ECL) at BT Road in North 24 Parganas district, they said. It is suspected that carbon monoxide gas leaked at the factory, leading to the deaths of two persons while one other was taken ill, Barrackpore's police commissioner Ajoy Thakur said after visiting the area.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Singh (30) and Swapnadip Mukherjee (41), police said. The injured person, identified as Rohit Mahato, is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said they are investigating the matter. The company, which manufactures ductile iron pipes at the facility, is yet to comment on the incident. The incident led to tension in the area with locals raising concerns about the safety measures at the nearby factories. PTI

