Haldwani: Burglars have stolen cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the house of well-known vlogger Saurabh Joshi in the Haldwani district of Uttarakhand with police registering a case on Tuesday. Police said that a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Saurabh Joshi's father and investigation has been launched.

A man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused. Saurabh's father Harish Joshi lodged a complaint stating that on October 26, he had gone to his native village Kausani Bageshwar to offer prayers, along with the whole family. On 29 October night, unknown burglars broke the lock of the door of the house and took away jewellery and cash from inside the house, he said.

It is being said that a wild elephant had broken the wall behind the colony a few days ago which made it easy for the burglars to sneak in. The burglars broke the grill of the window of Saurabh's house and barged inside. SSP Pankaj Bhatt said that the thieves had put the CCTV in a bucket of water before stealing the cash and jewellery from Saurabh's house. Saurabh Joshi is a well-known vlogger in the country and has more than 18 million subscribers on YouTube.