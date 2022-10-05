Dehradun: Controversial YouTuber Bobby Kataria, who surrendered before the Delhi police on September 29 after evading arrest for a long time in a case related to drinking on a road, will be brought to Dehradun by Delhi Police on Thursday, officials said.

The Uttarakhand police were searching for Kataria in connection with a case registered with the Garhi Cantonment police station and had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Kataria's whereabouts. SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar said that Kataria will be brought to Dehradun on October 6 and will be presented in court.

Also read: Absconding YouTuber Bobby Kataria surrenders in Delhi

The Uttarakhand police was on the lookout for Bobby Kataria for the past two months in connection with a case registered at the Garhi Cantonment police station. Kataria had made a video sitting in the middle of Mussoorie—Dehradun Road and consuming liquor in full public view.

Before indulging in such an unusual act, he halted vehicular traffic on the Mussoorie—Dehradun Road. The video then went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered against Kataria on August 11 with the Dehradun's Garhi Cantonment police station.