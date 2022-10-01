Dehradun: YouTuber Bobby Kataria, who surrendered before the Delhi police on Thursday in a case related to drinking on a road in Dehradun, will not appear before the Uttarakhand police for now. Evading arrest for a long time, Kataria surrendered in Delhi on Thursday. The Uttarakhand police were searching for Kataria in connection with a case registered with the Garhi Cantonment police station and had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Kataria's arrest.

However, the Delhi police on Saturday intimated the Uttarakhand police and expressed their inability to bring Bobby Kataria to Dehradun. According to sources, the B warrant, which was sent to Delhi Tihar Jail from Dehradun Court, was received late on Friday due to which the Delhi police were unable to bring the accused Bobby Kataria to Dehradun by train as per the rules.

According to the rules, arrangements are made to transport any convict on a journey of more than 150 kilometres by train instead of a road as per the legal procedure. In such a situation, when the B warrant from the Tihar Jail was received by the Delhi police late, the Delhi police could not arrange to bring Kataria to Dehradun by train as per the scheduled date.

Also read: Absconding YouTuber Bobby Kataria surrenders in Delhi

The Uttarakhand police again made a request for B warrant for Kataria at the Dehradun Court on Saturday itself. As soon as the B warrant is issued by the court, Bobby Kataria will be sent to Tihar from where Delhi police will take Bobby Kataria into their custody and appear in the Dehradun court. The Uttarakhand police was on the lookout for Bobby Kataria for the past two months in connection with a case registered at the Garhi Cantonment police station.

Kataria had made a video sitting in the middle of Mussoorie—Dehradun Road and consuming liquor in full public view. Before indulging in such an unusual act, he halted the vehicular traffic on the Mussoorie—Dehradun Road. The video then went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered against Kataria on August 11 with the Dehradun's Garhi Cantonment police station.

After the filing of an FIR, Kataria on social media had dared Uttarakhand police to arrest him. On the other hand, the Uttarakhand police sent several reminders in the form of notices to Kataria to appear before it for interrogation. But Kataria did not respond to notices issued by the Doon police. Hence, the Doon police after obtaining a property attachment order as well as a non-bailable warrant had pasted the notices on the walls of his house and his shop in Dehradun, said police sources.