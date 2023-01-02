Dehradun: After cricketer Rishabh Pant was shifted to a private ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Max Hospital, two persons, who were present at the site of the accident, reached the hospital to enquire about Pant's condition and they handed over Rs 4,000 to the police, which they found on the accident site.

The two youths, Rajat Kumar and Nishu, said that they saw luggage and cash in Pant's car and they took out the luggage from the car. The two youths claimed that they forgot to return the Rs 4,000, which they saved from burning with the car, and as Pant on Monday shifted from the ICU to the private ward, they reached the hospital to return the money.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid a visit to the injured cricketer at Max Hospital on Sunday. Chief Minister Dhami also enquired from the doctors about the medical treatment being provided to Rishabh Pant. The CM spoke to Rishabh Pant's mother Saroj Pant and sister Sakshi and assured them of all support from the State government. He said that the cricketer is responding to the treatment well and his condition is improving now.

It may be recalled that Rishabh Pant suffered a ligament tear in his right knee, which will be treated under the supervision of the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rishabh Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi and had a narrow escape when the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5 am on December 30.