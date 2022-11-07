Tehri: A youth, who fell off the Dobra Chanthi Bridge into the Tehri lake in Uttarakhand was rescued by two employees working at the bridge and local police on Monday, officials said. An official said that the youth jumped off the Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge on the lake and kept swimming for around 25 minutes.

Also read: Six people drown in pond in Telangana's Malkapuram

Seeing the young man floating in the water, two employees Anil Rawat and Saurav Bisht working on the Dobra Chanthi bridge swung into action and informed the local police about it. Soon, a rescue operation was launched and the youth identified as Ajay Raj, a resident of Bharapoor village in Pratapnagar, was rescued from the lake.

He has been admitted to the district hospital, Bauri where he is undergoing treatment. Dr. Amit Rai who treated Ajay said that the condition of the young man is stable but he has got cold and is under observation. It was not immediately known whether the youth attempted suicide or he accidentally slipped off the bridge.