Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Hindu religious leader Yati Narsinghanand Giri will sit on a fast unto death at Delhi's Mahatama Gandhi's Smamadi in Delhi for the release of former Shia wakf board chairman Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi on February 27. Giri will be accompanied by five other saints including Swami Amritanand Giri.

Under the leadership of Yogi Gyannath Maharaj and Swami Krishnanand, a padayatra will leave from Sarvanand Ghat towards Gandhi Samadhi Sthal, Delhi, from Vijaya Ekadashi, with five saints only.

Speaking to the media, Giri said that no worker will be included in this padayatra because if more people will participate in the yatra, it can lead to unnecessary trouble as police may try to create trouble for them by levelling false allegations. He also said that they have decided to fight Gandhi's ideology and Gandhian methods so that the police administration does not get any opportunity to register false cases.

He further added that Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi has become a victim of the conspiracy." We were not able to protect him but we can die fighting for his honour. We will fast unto death at Gandhi's samadhi till his release so that the world gets to know about our plight, " he said.

Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) was arrested by the Uttarakhand police in January, in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad (religious gathering) case.

Police had earlier registered a case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, for making provocative speeches and inciting violence against minority communities during 'Dharam Sansad' (religious gathering) held between 17 to 19 December in Haridwar.