Dehradun: BJP National President JP Nadda will flag off the first phase of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' from Haridwar on December 18. While Union Minister Anurag Thakur will flag off the second phase of Vijay Sankalp Yatra on December 19.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders will worship 'Har Ki Pauri' and seek blessings from Mother Ganga on December 17.

BJP State President Madan Kaushik addressed the media, today, and said, "Vijay Sankalp Yatra will be flagged off by National President JP Nadda from Haridwar."

Madan Kaushik added, "Vijay Sankalp Yatra will end in the first week of January before the code of conduct is imposed. The yatra will cover a distance of 2,660 km in the Garhwal region and 2,890 km in the Kumaon region. During this, along with the promotion of the party through LED chariots, suggestion boxes will also be kept for the resolution letter."

He also claimed that he will break the myth in Uttarakhand that no government is repeated here.

Vijay Sankalp Yatra is being taken out in two phases across Uttarakhand.

In the first phase, the yatra will start in Garhwal from Haridwar on December 18. In the second phase, the journey in Kumaon will start from Bageshwar on December 19.

Also Read: PM Modi chairs meeting with UP and Uttarakhand MPs