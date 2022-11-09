Haldwani (Uttarakhand): In a bizarre incident, a girl broke up with her fiance days ahead of the wedding merely because she did not like the lehanga gifted by her in-laws in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, police said. The woman from Haldwani and the man hailing from Almora got engaged in June this year while the wedding was scheduled for November 5 with the groom having printed the wedding cards.

Also read: Bride refuses to marry drunk groom in Bihar

However on October 30, in a last-minute twist, both the families decided to halt wedding, SSI Vijay Mehta said. He said the two parties approached the Kotwali police station on Tuesday after a relative's effort at a patch-up failed where they created a ruckus and levelled serious allegations against each other. It was only after the police station in-charge warned them, did they calm down and finally decide to call off the wedding.

It has been learnt that the groom's father ordered a Rs 10,000 lehenga from Lucknow and sent it to her to be daughter-in-law, who however said that she did not like it. The matter escalated with the girl finally refusing to marry her fiance,