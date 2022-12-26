Dehradun: The annual Winterline carnival' began in Mussoorie on Monday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating the event.

Dhami, who also watched cultural programmes presented by folk artists at the carnival, described the event as a unique combination of tourism and folk culture.

A large number of tourists visit the Queen of Hills' at this time of the year to participate in the carnival and gaze at the winterline, a beautiful meteorological phenomenon in which a golden line can be seen on the horizon at sunset. The winterline is visible from a few locations in the world and Mussoorie is one of them. (PTI)