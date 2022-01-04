Dehradun: The Pushpanjali Infratech Limited is alleged to commit fraud of Rs. One crore in the name of selling a flat to the Wing Commander of the Air Force, Nitin Negi. On the complaint of the Wing Commander on January 3, a case has been registered against the three including the director of the company, Deepak Mittal.

Wing Commander Nitin Negi, a resident of Shankar Vihar, New Delhi, filed a complaint that on August 12, 2016, he had bought an under-construction flat in the Project Eminent Heights Tower under Pushpanjali Infratech Limited. Deepak Mittal had promised to complete the flat by October 2017 or November, but till date, the flat has not been handover. According to the agreement, one crore 19 lakh 48 thousand 794 rupees were given from time to time through check and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

According to the information, a lookout has been issued by the Dehradun Police against Deepak Mittal and his wife. The couple escaped from Dehradun and are living in Dubai. The police are constantly trying to arrest him.

Dalanwala Police Station in-charge NK Bhatt said that on the basis of the complaint of Delhi resident Nitin Negi, the police are investigating the matter by registering a case of fraud.

Earlier, builder Deepak Mittal, director of Pushpanjali Infratech Limited, and his wife and others have been booked in the fraud case worth crores of rupees in the name of selling flat apartments to customers of many states including Dehradun in the past.

