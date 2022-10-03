Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Experts from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), will head to Kedarnath to find out the reasons for frequent avalanches in the temple town. Four avalanches in last 11 days took place in the valley.

The Uttarakhand government has constituted a team for on-site inspection of avalanches on the Kedarnath hills. The team of scientists will prepare a detailed report after conducting on-site inspection following which the report will be handed over to the Uttarakhand government, official sources said adding that it will also suggest measures to stop the frequent avalanches.

The first incident of avalanche in last 11 days occurred on September 22. After this, on September 26, an avalanche occurred in ​​Kedarnath. There was an avalanche on September 27 as well. On October 1, an avalanche occurred on the hills of Kedarnath, bringing back the memories of 2013 disaster.

Dr. Kalachand Sain, director of WIGH, said that "the snowfall currently occurring in the high Himalayan regions in September-October is good for the health of the glaciers, but the incidents of avalanches are a bit worrying." Dr. Sain also said that "there is no need to worry too much about the avalanche incidents that have happened in Kedarnath region, because there is not enough snowfall in the Himalayas to break the glaciers."