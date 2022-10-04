Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed a team to find out the reasons behind frequent snowstorms and avalanches in the state, especially near Kedarnath Dham, where a massive avalanche occurred on the morning of October 1.

The team will conduct an on-site inspection of the reasons for the avalanches happening in the area. Landslides on the upper reaches of Kedarnath have also increased the concerns of the government along with the common people. As per the scientists of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, the reason behind the landslides is the indiscriminate construction work in Kedarnath Dham.

DP Doval, a retired snow scientist at the Wadia Institute, has been researching the Himalayas for a long time. He has studied the Chorabari Glacier and its surroundings multiple times. He says that it is common to have such a reaction wherever there is snowfall in the glacier area.

Also read: WIHG experts head to Kedarnath to inspect frequent avalanches in the valley

Carbon footprint, Doval said, is increasing due to the ongoing reconstruction works in Kedarnath Dham. "The carbon dust goes upwards and accumulates on the glacier. When it snows, fresh snow is deposited on top of the black carbon on the glacier, because of which the chances of slipping of fresh snow increase significantly," he said. In such a situation, the avalanche that has come in Kedar Valley can also be a big reason.

The first avalanche in the last 11 days occurred on September 22. After this, on September 26, another avalanche occurred in ​​Kedarnath. There was a third avalanche on September 27. On October 1, an avalanche occurred on the hills of Kedarnath, bringing back the memories of the 2013 disaster.