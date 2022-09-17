Berinag (Uttarakhand): Every year on September 17, Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the seventh son of Lord Brahma. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, who is as per folklore, an architect, the lord of craftsmen.

He built a 'Kund' or a pool in the Patal Bhuvaneshwar cave temple. According to 'Skanda Purana', Lord Vishwakarma had built this pool in the cave with the water of Bhagirathi Ganga. It is believed that the Pandavas visited this cave to worship Lord Shiva before leaving for their final journey to Swargarohini.

Neelam Bhandari, president of the temple committee, said that they had made elaborate preparations for the devotees to worship. "The temple has 33 deities inside its premises and each have their own significance. There is a huge crowd of devotees throughout the year to visit this cave," he said.

To celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti, devotees perform Vishwakarma puja at workstations, factories, commercial areas and offices and seek blessings for progress and to increase their efficiency at work. According to mythology, Lord Vishwakarma made Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra, Shiva's Trishul, and Pushpak Vimana.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 72nd birthday today. He is participating in a series of events to mark the celebrations and many have extended greetings to the PM. Modi releases eight Namibian Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to mark the celebrations.