Roorkee: A video of a young man from Uttarakhand's Roorkee, doing stunts on a bike on the highway has surfaced on social media. It is being told that the young man used to do stunts in the well of death. At present, the police is looking for the young man.

Roorkee: Video of stuntman juggling on highway goes viral on social media

According to sources, the person doing stunts on the bike on the Dehradun-Roorkee highway is a resident of Teliwala village of Gangnahar Kotwali area, whose name is Iqbal. Iqbal says that he has also driven a motorcycle in the well of death. He has advised people that no one should do stunts on the bike after seeing him, because he has been practicing since childhood and was always fond of riding bikes.

In this matter, Roorkee CO Vivek Kumar says that the matter has come to his notice. Action will be taken against the youth for doing such stunts on the highway. He says, "The police keeps on taking action against such people who ride bikes without helmet or do such stunts."