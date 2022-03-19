Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday arrived in Haridwar on a day's visit. He was received at the Jolly Grant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Governor Gurmit Singh and other dignitaries. Naidu will inaugurate the newly established South Asian Peace and Reconciliation Institute in the university. He will oversee several programmes being run by the university.

He will also participate in the programme organised at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Shantikunjal in Raiwala of Dehradun district. Earlier, Naidu visit Sikkim where he virtually laid the foundation stone for the Rs 300-crore Khangchendzonga Sikkim University in south Sikkim district from Sanman Bhawan.

