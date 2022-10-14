Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): The body of a trainee mountaineer who was hit by an avalanche has been taken to the Matli helipad by an army helicopter from the base camp in Uttarkashi. The body has been identified as Gaurav Vishwas resident, of Defense Colony, Kampa District West Bengal.

On October 4, a team of 42 members of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering was hit by an avalanche. 29 climbers were missing in this accident, out of which the bodies of 27 climbers have been recovered, and were handed over to their relatives. Two trainees of the Institute are still missing in the avalanche. The rescue operation will resume when the weather clears.

Official sources said, "The place where the trainees are buried has been identified by the rescue team. But the continuous snowfall in the high Himalayan region has posed a big challenge to the search and rescue team. Search for two climbers continues."