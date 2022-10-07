Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) : Nineteen bodies have been recovered in the avalanche mishap that took place at Draupadi's Danda-2 peak in Uttarkashi district of Utttarakhand on Tuesday morning. Efforts will be made to bring the bodies to Matli helipad by Advanced Light Helicopter on Friday. Total 30 rescue teams deployed. This has been disclosed by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Friday.

Of the 19 dead, two are instructors and the rest are the trainees of the institute. It may be noted that a group of 44 mountaineers of the Institute, who went out for training in the high Himalayan region, was hit by an avalanche near Draupadi's Danda 2 mountain peak on Tuesday morning. Following the mishap, one of the worst in mountaineering history, a multi-agency rescue operation aided by IAF helicopters began on the same day and still continues.

Authorities have roped in soldiers from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir to trace the remaining missing mountaineers trapped in the avalanche. Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF and district administration are engaged in the rescue operation.