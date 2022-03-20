New Delhi: Uttarakhand acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the procedure for the government formation is underway and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership will take a decision on the next leader of the legislature party in the state. Dhami, the state unit BJP chief Madan Kaushik and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Sunday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital to discuss government formation.

The BJP President JP Nadda and party leaders BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj also arrived at the residence of Shah. "The procedure for government formation is underway...the BJP central leadership will take a decision (on CM face)," said Dhami, at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi. Uttarakhand legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held later today.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA and former minister Rekha Arya has supported Dhami as the next Chief Minister. Several MLAs, including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for the name of Dhami as the leader of the legislature party. Till now six MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party have announced their willingness to vacate their Assembly seats to help Dhami get elected to the House.

Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.



