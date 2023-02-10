Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has prepared a roadmap for setting up charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) on the routes of Chardham in the first phase. The Transport Department prepared its complete proposal and sent it to the state government which in turn sent this proposal to the Centre seeking its approval and budget.

According to the Transport Department, the proposed electric charging points on the Chardham Yatra routes will cover 950 km. There will be an electric charging station at every 30 to 35 kilometres so that the passengers coming on the pilgrimage to Chardham will not face inconvenience. After getting the consent of the Centre, about 27 electric charging stations will be built on the Chardham Yatra routes within the next year.

Joint Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said, "In the first phase there is a plan to set up charging stations on Char Dham Yatra routes. The proposal has been sent to the state government and the state government has sent it to the Centre. After getting the consent to make electric charging points on the Char Dham Yatra route, all the stations will be completed next year."

Singh said, "Apart from the Chardham Yatra route, the transport department will make charging points available every 50 km and 100 km across the state with its own resources. Under the second phase, one charging point will be made at a distance of every 100 kilometres across the state by 2025, for which a target has been set."

"Along with this, under the third phase, by the year 2030, an electric charging point will be made at a distance of every 50 kilometres across the state," Singh said.