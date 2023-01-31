Tehri Garhwal: In a rare feat, a mountaineer from Uttarakhand recently scaled Africa's highest mountain peak Mount Kilimanjaro in four days. Rohit Bhatt, who hails from Tehri city in the Tehri Garhwal district of the hill state, said he had clocked a total climb time of 16 hours 12 minutes until the summit, and had done it within the total span of 72 hours.

Bhat, who left for Tanzania from India on January 23, started the upward journey the next morning. In a video message from January 27, meanwhile, he is seen noting that he has succeeded in reaching the third camp in 10 hours and 17 minutes. Bhat, however, also noted that rather than just scoring a quick summit, he wanted to take in the experience - "Every step of the way, the environment, the flora and fauna: I want to truly experience it.", he said.

Subsequently, Bhat raised the tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro's peak at 6 am on January 28. Notably, he also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during an avalanche that occurred in October, 2022, at mount Draupadi Ka Danda 2 (DKD2). The young mountaineer, a part of the team, was among four people who were rescued among the total group of 41-member team. Meanwhile, a six-year-old from Haryana's Karnal district made headlines for the same on January 28, as she, accompanied by her father, scaled the mountain peak amid inclement weather and succeeded in reaching the summit.