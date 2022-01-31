Someshwar (Uttarakhand): Drama and assembly elections go hand in hand in Uttarakhand. This time it is a couple pitted against each other in the Someshwar assembly seat in the Almora district of Uttarakhand. While the husband Balwant Arya is contesting from the Samajwadi Party ticket, his wife Madhubala Arya is contesting as an independent with both confident of winning.

Residents of Bale village, the two have been actively participating in politics for more than 20 years as both of them were members of the BJP. Madhubala Arya had asked for a ticket from BJP to contest the Someshwar assembly seat, but after being refused, she filed her nomination as an independent.

Similarly, Balwant, now a Samajwadi Party candidate said he was active in BJP for 26 years but was neglected by the party. He claimed he was preparing for the upcoming polls for the last five years.

Read: Villagers of Uttarakhand's Champawat to choose NOTA en masse