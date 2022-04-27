Haridwar: Preparations for a 'Mahapanchayat' were stopped in its tracks by the police in Uttarakhand's Dada Jalalpur village, located in Haridwar district, on Wednesday. The gathering, as per information, was supposed to be held by Kali Sena - a Hindu outfit - against stone pelting in the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the village on April 16.

Haridwar District Magistrate Ravi Shankar Pandey said that no permission was taken by organizers before setting out for the event. Pandey further said that situation in the area was stable at the moment, noting Section 144 had been imposed. "The situation is stable. Yesterday, the SDM had imposed Section 144 across Dada Jalalpur as well as 5 km of surrounding areas. The organizers had not sought any permission to conduct the event. The suspects behind the incident have been charged under Section 107 (16) of IPC. Sufficient police forces have been deployed at the area," he said.

Uttarakhand Police prevent Mahapanchayat in Jalalpur near Haridwar section 144 imposed

Also read: Roorkee violence: Swami Dineshanand Bharti arrested before Hindu Mahapanchayat

"Certain preventive arrests have been carried out. The situation is normal in the area. No person or organization can be allowed to disturb the peace and order in the area, and we will ensure the strictest action against anyone who tries any such thing," senior superintendent of police Dr. Yogendra Yadav said.

As per inputs, the police has deployed forces in Dada Jalalpur and its surrounding villages Hasanpur, Madanpur, Dada Patti, Khubbanpur, Latifpur, Bahbalpur, Manak Majra, Akbarpur Kalso, Khedi Shikrapur, Sikraunda and Halu Majra, where five deputy SPs, 65 SIs, 150 constables, 30 women constables, 6 companies of PSCs have been stationed. A total of six arrests have been made so far.

Also read: Security arrangements in Jahangirpuri being reviewed: Delhi Police

The alertness of the police-administration comes in the backdrop of the 'Haridwar Dharma Sansad', which took place last year in December. The event was highlighted by several instances of hate speech targetting members of a particular community, hogging attraction across the country and prompting the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a key speaker in the event.