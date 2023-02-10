Dehradun: Police on Thursday arrested 13 youth after protests by aspirants against alleged paper leak in the job examination turned violent in which 15 policemen were injured, officials said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The protest against the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission turned violent after the protesters clashed with police personnel and pelted stones on them.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, who had gathered near the Gandhi Park in Dehradun. A few youths were also injured in the police lathicharge. An official said that 15 cops were injured in the stone-pelting. According to the police, an attempt was made to disturb the law and order by the “anarchic elements involved in the demonstration”.

Besides, the police said the government and private vehicles were also vandalized by the protesters. According to the Dehradun Police, 13 protesters who were arrested for “instigating” violence. Besides, a case under relevant sections of law including attempt to murder was booked, police said.

The case was registered following a complaint by Inspector-in-charge of Kotwali Nagar police station. Suspects are being identified through photographs and video footage. The massive protests on Thursday led to traffic gridlocks in the area with commuters stuck for hours. The District Magistrate of Dehradun had also reached to the spot to pacify the protesting youth, however they did not listen and continued with the protest.

The matter escalated further after the police started lathicharge. The youth arrested in the incident have been identified as Bobby Panwar of village, Ram Kandwal of Manpur, Sandeep of village Sauli, Mukesh Singh of village Jaido Post Bardo, Anil Kumar of village Kachta, Aman Chauhan of village Mori, Shubham Singh Negi of Birpur District and others.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct a detailed magisterial inquiry into the incident. After examining all the facts and circumstances, the detailed investigation report will be submitted to the government soon, sources said.