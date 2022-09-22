Uttarkashi: Traffic remained standstill near Helgugad, located in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, for more than 15 hours on Thursday after a landslide between the area and nearby Sungar resulted in the blocking of National Highway 108, also known as the Gangotri Highway. As per reports, over 1,500 passengers are currently stuck in their vehicles in the Sungar and Gangnani areas.

While the road had been opened for vehicular passage on Wednesday, after a similar landslide bout the day before, resumed at around 11 pm on Wednesday night, rendering the highway unstable for transportation.

Meanwhile, a similar landslide took place on Wednesday on Kedarnath Highway in the state's Rudraprayag district. Cars in the area were seen jamming both sides of the road as a portion of the NH caved in. The NHAI is currently conducting repair work.