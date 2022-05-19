Uttarkashi: A chunk of the National Highway near Ranachatti, on the way to Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, collapsed on Wednesday evening, halting the passage of Char Dham pilgrims on both buses and smaller vehicles. About 25 km before Yamunotri Dham, the 15-meter long and 3-meter wide stretch of the highway collapsed after light rains in the area.

"Important notice: It is kindly informed to the Yamunotri Dham Yatra pilgrims or public that the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route has been blocked for large vehicles due to landslide near Ranachatti, the route for small vehicles is smooth. NH teams are working on the spot," Uttarkashi Police tweeted on Wednesday.

As per information, 1,200 pilgrims travelling from Jankichatti to Barkot, and 3,000 travelling from Barkot to Jankichatti have been trapped due to the road collapse. Sources in the administration say that there are no possibilities of the highway opening till Thursday evening. A team of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is currently engaged in repairing the damaged stretch.

It is learnt that a small landslide, added to the light rain, caused the vehicular movement to come to a standstill late on Wednesday. 24 big tourist buses and 17 minibusses are currently stuck in the area.