Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs and MLAs from the state. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice NS Dhanik heard the matter through video conferencing. After hearing the matter, the court issued a notice to the state government asking it to furnish the data on how many criminal cases were registered against MPs and MLAs in the state by March 3.

The court's move comes in compliance with the directions by the Supreme Court in August 2021 wherein the apex court had directed the High Courts of all the states to summon the respective state governments over the pending criminal cases against their MPs and MLAs for their hearing on a fast-track basis. Notwithstanding the apex court directions, the state governments have been learnt to have withdrawn criminal cases against the MPs and MLAs by misusing Section 321 of the IPC.

For instance, the cases against MPs Sadhvi Prachi, Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana, accused of Muzaffarnagar riots have been withdrawn by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Supreme Court has also directed the High Courts that state governments cannot withdraw their cases without the permission of the High Court. It also passed directions to set up a special court for speedy disposal of such cases. In the petition, Secretary Home Law and Justice, State, DGP, Secretary Finance and Secretary Child and Welfare have been made parties.

