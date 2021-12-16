Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court heard the petition of two gay youths of Udham Singh Nagar district, today, in which they sought police protection to get married.

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Udham Singh Nagar and Station House Officer (SHO) of Rudrapur to provide police protection to the youths.

The matter was heard by Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice NS Dhanik. According to the case, two youths of Udham Singh Nagar have been in love with each other for a long time and wanted to marry, but the family members were opposing it, thus the couple filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court requesting for police protection, which was accepted by the court.

This is the first case of homosexual youths coming to the Uttarakhand High Court for marriage. Based on the 2017 report, 25 countries have recognized same-sex marriage.

In 2013, the Delhi High Court had considered it a crime, but the Supreme Court overturned the order. The Supreme Court had said in its order that changes in the democratic system are necessary. The right to life is a human right without this right other rights are not justified.

