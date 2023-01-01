Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will honour the Haryana Roadways staff, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant's life when he met with an accident recently. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that his government on Republic Day will honour the bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit of Haryana Roadways.

The CM said, "Rishabh's car rolled a couple of times in front of Sushil Kumar and Paramjit, after that, both of them pulled Rishabh out of the car, and because of them Rishabh Pant's life was saved. Pant is now recovering. The State government has decided to honour driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit on January 26 for their brave act."

Dhami has extended best wishes for the new year 2023 to the people of the state and further said that in the new year, the State government will work to take the state to new heights with the cooperation of the common people. "We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by 2025," he added. Meanwhile, Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached the Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet cricketer Rishab Pant. He went there to know about Pant's health and progress. Dhami spoke to Pant's mother and sister at the hospital.

Also read: Rishabh Pant accident: A look at major accidents involving cricketers

On December 30 around 5.30 am, Pant met with an accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother when his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident. Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.