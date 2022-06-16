Dehradun: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced the Agneepath scheme in Delhi in the presence of three army chiefs. Since this announcement, a period of protests has started across the country. The youth also demonstrated fiercely in different districts of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has described the Agneepath scheme as a historic move.

CM Dhami said that after four years of army service, 75 percent of Agniveers will be relieved, and the Uttarakhand government will deploy them in police, disaster management, and Chardham management. "We will not allow anyone to remain unemployed. We welcome this ambitious plan of the central government. Our youth should not worry about what will happen to them after serving in the army for four years. This plan is a historic decision from the point of view of making the Indian Army the best army in the world. Through this scheme, the doors of the Indian Army will open for the youth. Through the Agneepath scheme, along with strengthening India's military strength, the skill and commitment of the youth will also improve significantly," CM Dhami added.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM Dhami wins Champawat assembly bypolls

Agniveers will be prepared from the Agneepath scheme and the youth of the country will be able to go to the Armed Forces. They will be trained with new technology and the country will get a highly skilled armed force. The selected youth will be given training for the first six months, after that they will be posted in the army for the next three and a half years. On completion of four years, Agniveers will have the opportunity to voluntarily apply for becoming permanent. Up to 25 percent will be selected for the regular cadre as per merit and requirement. Agniveers will also get a good salary during this period. After four years of service in the army, the youth will be given other opportunities for the future. The service fund package will be available after four years of service.

The Uttarakhand government will give priority to the firefighters in the recruitment of police. If any Agniveer dies during the service of the country, then his family members will get an amount of more than one crore rupees along with interest under the service fund. Besides, the salary of the remaining job will also be given. At the same time, if any Agniveer becomes disabled, then he will be given an amount of up to Rs 44 lakh, apart from the salary of the remaining job, he added.