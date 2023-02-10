Laksar: The wedding day is the most important day in a girl's life. But these days, women are prioritising their future, which is a remarkable example for others. A bride from Uttrakhand's Laksar has become an example for other girls by sitting for her exam just after getting married. She tied the marital knot and rushed to the examination centre for her examination.

Anjali Nautiyal, a resident of Pathri Basti of Laksar turned up at the examination centre to give her B.Com exam and won many hearts along the way. Anjali got married to Rajesh on Thursday with all the rituals and after getting married she was supposed to leave for her in-laws' house but she informed her husband and in-laws about the examination.

Also read: Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak ties the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi, see pics

The groom himself took her to Garg Degree College in his car and kept waiting for the bride outside the centre. Speaking to the media, Anjali said, "Even though marriage is necessary to start a new chapter of life but exams are also very important to be successful in the future." Anjali giving importance to her education despite getting married and before leaving for her in-laws' house has been a matter of discussion.

Sanjeev Garg, director of Garg Degree College, was also very happy to see the bride in the wedding dress at the examination centre. Sanjeev Garg said, "Anjali gave her commerce paper on her marriage day. If Anjali had left her paper, she would have lost one year. Anjali's passion for studies has become an example for society. Along with this, the contribution that Rajesh has made to improve Anjali's future as a life partner is commendable."