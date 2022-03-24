Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A YouTuber in Uttarakhand, Abhishek Bhatt, has come up with the idea of making 'Uttarakhand Files' on the lines of 'The Kashmir Files', to highlight the sacrifices of the people of the undivided Uttar Pradesh for the creation of present-day Uttarakhand. For the unversed, a demand for separate Uttarakhand was put up in the mid-1990s which triggered an agitation killing several people. The demand was finally accepted in year 2000 when Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

After Bhatt conceived the idea, he got the name and copyright of the film Uttarakhand Files registered. The preparations for the movie have already begun.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhatt, a resident of Basant Vihar Dehradun, said that he is preparing to make Uttarakhand Files on the Uttarakhand movement adding that he has started researching on the Uttarakhand movement and every incident related to it. He also said that he is in talks with the people who took an active part in the agitation which finally led to the formation of the state.

"Our youth do not know how our people gave their martyrdom for the hill state, so through this film, the country and the world including our youth will know how much people here have sacrificed for Uttarakhand," Bhatt said.

Bhatt further said that the pre-production work of the film is going on. Online donations are also being taken for the production of the film. He himself is spending 20 to 25 lakhs of money. He said that it is his endeavour that this film should come on screen by 2024 and he expects help from the big production houses.

Actually, Bhatt came into the limelight in 2015 when he did a rap on the Swachh Bharat Mission which was later shared by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. He has also made two web series after doing mass communication from a college in Dehradun that received good response. Along with this, Bhatt also runs his own YouTube channel.