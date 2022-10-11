Haldwani: The electric train service in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has been disrupted after a part of the railway track collapsed due to floods in the Gaula river amid incessant rainfall in the state. The water level of the Gaula river is increasing due to continuous heavy rains on the hills. The rise in the water level of the river has also affected the railway's electric line.

The Gaula river has engulfed the electric line and railway track installed by the railways just a short distance from Haldwani railway station. A part of the track has collapsed due to soil erosion triggered by rains and the subsequent flooding in the river. The railways have pressed men and machinery into service to fix the railway line.

Also read: Train services hit following heavy rains in Assam

While the restoration work is in progress, the railway administration has rescheduled the operation of trains running through Haldwani railway station platform number 3. Now trains running from platform number 3 are being run from platform number 1 and 2 till the line is restored. Rajendra Kumar, Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway Izzatnagar Division, said that in view of heavy rains and the rise in water level in the Gaula river, the railway administration has taken this decision.

The operation of trains has been banned from platform number 3 with immediate effect till further orders, he added. The failway administration said that they are keeping a constant watch on the river. Haldwani and Kathgodam are the last railway stations of the Kumaon division of Uttarakhand.