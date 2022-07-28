Ramnagar: In a first, footage of the tiger which hunted down a biker outside Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park has surfaced. Following a mishap on July 16, the Corbett administration has now intensified efforts to locate and tranquilize the big cat. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Dheeraj Pandey, said on Thursday that forest officials were implementing several measures to this end.

"In the last four days, the tiger was tracked down two to three times. We have been able to zero in on its exact position as well. However, due to the monsoon, the search operation is facing hurdles as the forest undergrowth has increased in height. We are taking the necessary precautions related to this operation.

We have constituted two teams, alongside two drones and three elephants to locate the tiger. 30 to 35 camera traps, too, have been set up in various parts of the forest," Pandey said. The search comes in the backdrop of the death of Afsarul (25), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, who was killed by the tiger after the latter attacked the deceased and his friend, bike-borne at the time, near Mohan area of the Kosi range under Ramnagar Forest Division.