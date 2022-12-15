Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): The Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) administration imposed section 144 in Uttarakhand's one-kilometre radius of Dhangarhi adjacent to the ​​Corbett National Park in view of the increasing attacks on humans by tigers. Section 144 will remain effective till the danger of tigers is reduced.

SDM Gaurav Chatwal said, "Section 144 has been implemented for six months to prevent loss of life and property. The section will be removed as soon as the threat of tigers is resolved."

More than five cases of tiger attacks have been reported in the Dhangarhi area since June, and four people have lost their lives. Two days ago, a tiger attacked and killed a domestic animal in the same area. In such a situation, the Corbett administration implemented section 144 within one-kilometre radius from Dhangarhi for the safety of the people.

