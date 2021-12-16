Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the latter's Defence Colony residence in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Dhami and Koshyari also discussed matters related to the development of Uttarakhand.

Apart from this, many BJP leaders including Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, State President Madan Kaushik also met Koshyari.

"Made a courtesy call on Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari late in the evening at his Defence Colony, Dehradun residence. During this, a discussion regarding the progress of Uttarakhand took place," tweeted Dhami.

After the meeting, Koshyari visited the residence of former Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly and BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor who died on December 13 and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Pertinent to mention, Koshyari will attend the Uttarakhand Development Promoter Award ceremony where he will felicitate the great personalities who have been giving their services in different areas of Uttarakhand for a long time.

