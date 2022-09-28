Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs.25 lakh to the family members of Ankita Bhandari who was recently murdered in Dehradun. Ankita, 19, who worked in a resort was allegedly murdered by her employer Pulkit Arya -- son of BJP leader Vinod Arya.

The CM, while announcing the compensation today, said that instructions have been given to the officials in this regard. He said that the matter was being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the probe would be completed at the earliest in a completely impartial manner.

Dhami also said that after collecting all the facts related to the case, it would be ensured that the culprits get a strict punishment which would set an example for others. He said that the state government is with Ankita's family and would extend all help to them. The court has been requested to hear in the fast-track court so that the victim's family can get speedy justice. Rishikesh resident Kailash Semwal has also gone to Ankita Bhandari's village and helped her family financially with compensation of one lakh rupees.